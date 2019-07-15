Insecurity Can’t Stop Investments In Rivers, PHCCIMA Insists

The President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (PHACCIMA), Chief Nabil Saleh has again insisted that issues of insecurity cannot prevent investors from investing in Rivers State.

Saleh, who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents on his arrival from Abuja at the weekend, noted that issues of insecurity were everywhere across the country, and the globe, insisting that such issues could not stop genuine investors from investing where they have comparative advantage.

He said that while some investors may leave a place for whatever reasons, others may not be bothered but may push for more investment portfolios as far as the windows for good return on investments are there.

“As some investors leave the state, others are coming in to invest. As far as the material resources are available, investment will go on”, he said.

The PHCCIMA boss also hinted that the former President of the Chambers, Elder Iyke Ochia has been elected the National Vice President of the Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

According to him, Ochia was elected the national vice president, last Thursday, in Kaduna at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the body.

Saleh posited that this was the first time a South-South person was elected to that position in the history of NACCIMA in Nigeria, adding that such opportunity would be properly used to advance the cause of PHCCIMA and investments in Rivers State.

He said that arrangements and negotiations were on to attract more investors to Rivers State, adding that their focus from now was to use that position and the platform to woo investors to explore the vast potentials in Rivers State.

The PHCCIMA boss also pointed out that the NACCIMA Constitution allows person(s) who have attained the national vice president’s position, to contest the position of the president, which he said they were working on.