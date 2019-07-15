Igbo Leaders, Groups Meet In UK, Strategise On Culture, Security

Congress of Igbo Leaders (CIL), UK, has called on the Igbo worldwide to be ready at all times to confront the challenges militating against civilization and their survival in the 21st century.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Obi Okoli, made the call at the 2019 Igbo Festival of Arts and Culture (IFAC), which ended yesterday night in Edmonton, London.

Okoli who addressed the congress which had over 110 cultural groups and organisations from Nigeria and parts of the world in attendance, said the event was an opportunity to unite and appraise the capabilities of the Igbo globally.

A statement issued by Ms Asa Blessing-Chijekwu, member of the festival publicity/media team, and made available to newsmen, quoted Okoli as saying that the Igbo were the “pride” of Nigeria.

He urged the Igbo to be ready at all times to confront challenges, foes of their culture and obstacles to ensure the protection of their children and unborn generations.

“As we celebrate our unique culture and tradition today, let us not forget that this places on our respective shoulders the burden of protecting our ancestral land, water, women, children, the elderly and our youths.

“In the earliest days of Igbo civilisation, our ancestors were concerned with promoting high ethical standards, values, norms that keep our societies together.

“They believed in the purity of mind, body and soul, the divinity of the gods, the sanctity of our villages, and the purity of our families; we must not abandon these unique ways,” he said.