Faulty Transformer Throws Rivers, Bayelsa Communities Into Darkness

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says the current power outage in some communities in Bayelsa and Rivers is outside its control.

It said the situation was caused by a faulty transmission and this came barely four days after an earlier fault was detected on the line on July 7 and fixed.

PHED said the second fault within one week was reported on the Owerri- Yenagoa- Ahoada route of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) lines.

The Tide reports that the power outage being experienced across Bayelsa was worsened by a total system collapse that had thrown the entire state into darkness since last Thursday.

Manager, Corporate Communications PHED, Mr John Onyi, expressed regret, saying that efforts were underway by TCN to clear the faults.

Onyi said that power supply to the area was lost last Thursday evening due to a fault on TCN’s network which served PHED customers in Bayelsa.

According to him, Yenagoa and its environs Ahoada, Elele, Degema, Buguma, Akoku-Toru and Abua communities in Rivers are affected by the forced outage due to circumstances outside the control of the power distribution firm..

.”TCN technical crew has long been dispatched to the site with a view to fixing the lines and as soon as it is fixed, power supply to the capital city will be restored.

“PHED, therefore, seeks the patience and understanding of all the residents and government functionaries, while waiting for the restoration,” Onyi said.

The TCN attributed the epileptic power supply in Bayelsa to unwillingness of PHED to take up available power from its 1 by 90 MVA and 132/33KVA transmission substations.