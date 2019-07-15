Evo, One Of The Fastest Growing Diocese – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has described the Evo Diocese of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion as one of the fastest growing Diocese.

Governor Wike stated this during the 10th Diocesan Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the Evo Diocese at the All Saint’s Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Obio, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Speaking through his Deputy, Dr Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Governor Wike commended the Evo Diocese for the great strides it has achieved within a short period of ten years, which he said is a great delight.

“We are celebrating great work in the house hold of faith and we do believe more things will be accomplished by this diocese, because God has endowed the Diocese with a leader who is focused and very creative”. The Governor stressed.

Governor Wike congratulated the Diocese for its innovative way of using education, agriculture and health to spread the gospel.

Delivering the Sermon which was drawn from Psalm 107:22, the Primate, Arch Bishop& Metropolitan of All Nigeria, The Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh said Thanksgiving requires the cultivation of a grateful heart to God for all he has done for us, noting that thanksgiving comes with a lot of blessings.

He commended the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for boldly declaring the State as a Christian State which he said will attract God’s favour to the Government and People of Rivers State.