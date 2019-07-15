Community School Appeals To RSG Over Dilapidated Condition

Students and teachers of Community Secondary School, Kaani, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have appealed to the state government to look in to the dilapidated condition of their school in order to ameliorate their sufferings.

The students in a “save our soul” letter dispatched to newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend, appealed to the state government to reconstruct the only existing school in the community.

According to them, the present state of affairs has made teaching and learning difficult due to the unconducive environment in the school occasioned by the dilapidated nature of the school, adding that they were learning under un- comfortable environment devoid of infrastructure and instructional materials

“The community secondary school was commissioned in early 1980 by the Military Administrator, Col Saidu and since then, there has not been any improvement on the infrastructure in the school which has made learning too difficult. This appeal to the state government is for their urgent interventions to redeem the school”, they stated.

Nkpemeyie Mcdominic