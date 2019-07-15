Communal Clash: Father, Son Beheaded In Cross River …Bayelsa Female Commissioner Dies

A father, Mr Oti Ato and his son, Sunday, were on Saturday murdered in Ebom in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The grandson of late Ato, Michael, narrowly escaped death but not without bullet wound.

The Village Head of Ebom, Chief Sunday Obite, disclosed to newsmen that three persons are still missing, as the headless body of the victims have been recovered with the help of soldiers deployed to the communities.

“The man and his family were harvesting cassava when they were attacked by Usumutong people,” he alleged.

The grandson, who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, in Itigidi, Abi Local Government Area of the State, due to bullet wounds he sustained, said he saw them cutting off his grandfather and his son’s heads.

“They even made the wife, Eliza Oti, watch while they beheaded her husband and her son and asked her to take the message to her people.

“We were believing that since soldiers are present, peace had returned but we have been proven wrong once again,” he said.

The Cross River State Police Command, confirmed the incident, noting that the State Commissioner of Police, Austin Agbolahor, had deployed men in the force to maintain law and order, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed to newsmen yesterday in Calabar,

“We are aware of the killing and the Commissioner of Police has deployed men to the area and the community leaders have also been invited to meet with the Commissioner for further deliberation. For now, the area is calm,” she stated.

Similarly, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Mrs. Agatha Goma, has died.

The Commissioner, who buried her husband early in the year, reportedly died yesterday in her sleep in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The 55-year-old was appointed into Governor Seriake Dickson’s cabinet in 2016 and remained one of the best apostles of the governor’s restoration team.

“We heard this evening that, one of our mothers in Bayelsa State. Pst. Mrs. Agatha Goma has gone to be with the lord.

“She was in the State Assembly and until her demise, was the Commissioner for Local Government Administration.

“This is a very sad day for us all,” a close associate of the deceased simply identified as Victoria was quoted by newsmen as saying.