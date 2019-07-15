Climate Change: Mrs Ayade Flags Off Planting Of 140,000 Trees

Wife of Cross River State Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade, has flagged off tree planting exercise in Calabar, the Cross State capital.

The exercise, conducted by the Task Force on Tree Plan- ing in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Forestry was aimed at ensuring the state plant at least 140,000 trees to mitigate the effect of climate change as well as replace the trees lost in the course of constructing the 275km superhighway.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony held at the Millennium Park, Calabar, the wife of the Governor disclosed that the state would lose approximately 28,000 trees in the course of constructing 275km super highway.

She maintained that the exercise was adopted by the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade for urban forestation programme. The first lady maintained that in line with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) recommendation for the super highway, ‘every one tree that is fallen should be replaced with two trees’.

In her words “climate change is a reality with evidences being seen in streams drying up, scorching heat, depletion of aquatic creatures, farmers becoming poor as a result of the drop in farm productivity, amongst others.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar