Cleric Bags NANS ‘Icon Of Education’ Award

A renowned gospel preacher and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has been honoured with the ‘Icon of Education’ award of excellent service by the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) recently.

While presenting the award to Apostle Chinyere at Mgbodo, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the body, Comrade Kingsley Nwokocha, described the awardee as “development catalyst of the 21st century leaders”.

He explained that NANS deemed it pertinent to honour the man of God due largely to his provision of eleven educational institutions at different locations in the state and free skills acquisition centres of various dimensions, among others.

The NANS boss maintained that based on critical examination of the performances of men of God in the state on the well-being of the common man, it singled out Apostle Chinyere for bringing succour to the less privileged in the society.

He stressed the need for other ministers of the gospel to borrow a leaf from the humanitarian gesture of Apostle Chinyere to put smiles on the faces of their members and the society at large which attracts God’s unlimited blessings for rapid growth.

According to him, “We give this award in recognition of your lofty contributions towards the provisions of welfare incentives, such as free education, where eleven schools were provided, free skills acquisition programmes, free restaurants, free accommodations to many homeless members of the public as well as the restoration of cultists, kidnappers, prostitutes and armed robbers back to God.”

Responding at the event, the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chinyere dedicated the award to God and urged other ministers of the gospel as well as government and the private sector to complement his restoration crusade.

Bethel Toby