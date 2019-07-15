Banigo Seeks Stronger Synergy On Leadership Training For Youths

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry- Banigo has commended the management of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state for the quality training they have been giving to the youths over the years.

Banigo made this commendation during a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, recently.

The Deputy Governor said the youths, through the training, were being empowered to become good Nigerian citizens and imbibe responsible leadership qualities.

She said the youths were also trained to have confidence not only in themselves but to have national consciousness and patriotism.

Banigo urged the training centre to collaborate more with the Rivers State Government, through the Ministry of Education and Youth Empowerment to train more youths to believe more in themselves, and exhibit total loyalty and commitment to the national interest while showing patriotic zeal and consciousness at all times.

In her remarks, the Leader of the Team, Mrs. Ethel Pepple informed the Deputy Governor that the centre was a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, saddled with the responsibility of training and inculcating traits of responsible citizenship and leadership on individuals.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Deputy Governor has urged children of school age to spend more time in reading books to get useful information instead of whiling away their time on the social media.

Banigo stated this during a courtesy visit by members of the Sea View Poetry Club of Port Harcourt at the Government House in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

According to the deputy governor, who expressed delight with the fact that the Poetry Club of Port Harcourt was positively impacting on the children, said “we must continue to inculcate in our children the culture of reading”.

She also advocated for the teaching of History in schools for the children to be well informed about the past, noting that family and societal values seem to be crumbling because of lack of direction.

“The problem in our society is because there is no History taught in schools. All these must change. For instance, in this part of the country, we must teach our children what happened during the Nigerian Civil War, they need to know going forward, so, they can have a dream for the Niger Delta region and pursue it”, Banigo further stressed.