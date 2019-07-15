Association Decries Proliferation Of Illegal Water Producers In Rivers

The Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), Rivers State, has decried the proliferation of illegal water factories in Rivers State.

Chairman of the Association, Mr. Egberi Macson, who said this in an interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt said that the association has already four of such illegal water factories.

According to him, the four illegal water factories were in Igwurutu, Aluu and Rumuekini communities, stressing that more illegal water factories will be shut down within the next few months.

He said that the Aasociation has already indentified the location of some illegal water factories in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, Khana and some other local government areas.

Meanwhile, the state ATWAP chairman has called for the total privatisation of the water sector of the country.

He told The Tide in an interview that the provision of potable water is beyond the capacity of the government.

According to him, Government should support the private sector to provide potable water to the people”, stressing that government can control the sector through appropriate regulatory framework.

Macson said that the association would continue to work with relevant agencies to ensure standardisation in the water sector.