Assets Forfeiture: Presidential Panel Seals Sen Nwaoboshi’s Properties

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property has sealed up suspicious assets and properties of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

According to Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, Head of the Panel the panel in a statement issued in Lagos last Sunday, the panel has written to four banks to block the embattled senator’s accounts.

The seized assets are located in Warri, Asaba in Delta, Abuja and Lagos States.

Obono-Obla said that the presidential panel carried out the action on the premise of the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The Court had ordered an interim forfeiture of properties belonging to Nwaoboshi, who represents Delta North Senatorial District.

Ruling in suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/18 filed by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property on behalf of the Federal Government, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo, also placed a post-no-debit order on 22 bank accounts linked to Nwaoboshi.

The embattled lawmaker was recently referred to the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice by the special presidential investigation panel for allegedly making false assets declaration in his Form CCB1 submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

According to the ruling, 14 properties and 22 bank accounts linked to the senator are to be temporarily forfeited to the federal government.

Aside from sealing up the properties, the Panel also wrote to several banks including Zenith International Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa, Sterling Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc to block Nwaoboshi from operating multiple accounts maintained by him in these banks pursuant to the Order of the Interim forfeiture given by the Court.

“Some of the properties sealed by the presidential panel include Summing Electrical Company located at Asagba, along Asaba Airport Road, PON filling station along Asaba Airport Road and a Multibillion Naira Estate under construction at Maryam Babangida Road, all in Asaba, Delta State.