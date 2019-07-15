Assembly Hails Wike, Asserts Independence

In the week under review, the Rivers State House Assembly asserted its independence and debunked views that its was being controlled by the executive.

The clarification came on the heels of the victory of the state governor and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 general elections at the elections petition tribunal, last week.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani led other officers of the House in a press briefing where he debunked the insinuation in certain quarters that the legislature was under influence of the executive.

Ibani informed press men that it was erroneous to make such claims as the constitution guarantees independence of each arm of government.

He also argued that the constitution spells out the functions of each arm and equally seeks to ensure that all the arms of government work cooperatively without antagonism.

For him, working at loggerheads not only derails governance, it also stiffles development, hence there was need to work together in complementary capacities.

So far, he explained that what the lawmaking body has done under the Chief Wike administration was to ensure the government achieves its aims and purposes.

Ibani added: “ there is no external influence. You must know that what the principle of separation of powers envisages is not a water tight scenario and it does not call for a face off. We engage ourselves to ensure the deliverables of democracy are done”.

The lawmakers while congratulating Chief Wike for winning the candidate of the AAC, Biopkomapko Awara at the tribunal said it was an attestation that the people voted and totally supported Wike during the elections.

In another development, the House Ad hoc committee to investigate the Kom Kom explosion that occurred a fortnight ago has conducted a public sitting.

During the public sitting, the committee heard from the police, Oyigbo Local Government authorities, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ministry of Environment and community representatives.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Igwe Oforji assured that justice would be done, as he called on those concerned to ensure the plight of the people of Kom Kom is addressed.