…As Residents Urge Speedy Restoration Of Power

Residents of Ahoada, Elele and Degema in Rivers State have called on the authorities of the Port Harcourt Distribution Company (PHED) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to fix the faulty 132kv transmission line which has led to power outage in the areas and part of Yenegoa, capital of Bayelsa State.

Some of the residents of the affected areas who spoke with The Tide said the collapse of the transmission line has plunged the communities into total darkness due to disruption in power supply.

Vincent Dibia,a resident of Ahoada who spoke with The Tide said the breakdown of the transmission line has paralysed bussines activities in the area and made life boring for teeming residents.

“We are presently experiencing power outage in Ahoada and this has badly affected our lives, especially those of us that are business people. We now depend on generators and it’s very expensive to depend on generators to run our businesses, I want to appeal to PHED and TCN to work on the faulty transmission line and restore power in the area,”

Another respondent, Pauline Alikor,a resident of Elele also expressed concern over the breakdown of the transmission line which has affected power supply in the area.

Alikor, a cold room dealer, said her business has been affected because of power outage, and called for the speedy restoration of the faulty facilities to address the challenges of power supply in the area.

Peter Iworima, another resident of Ahoada, lamented the challenges faced by the residents because of power outage

“ I want to appeal to PHED and Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN) to work on the faulty transmission line to restore power in Ahoada. We are presently experiencing total darkness,”

Meanwhile, the Corporate Affairs Manager of PHED, John Onyi has assured customers in the affected areas of the resolution of the power outage.

Onyi, in a statement, disclosed that the TCN technical team has commenced work on the faulty transmission line with a view to fixing it to restore power supply in the areas.

The statement called on the affected customers to be patient while waiting for power restoration.

