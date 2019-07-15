‘ Akwa Ibom Youth Development Law’ll Address Unemployment’

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta has appealed to Governor Udom Emmanuel to grant assent to the Youth Development Fund Bill recently passed into law by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The Project Leader of the foundation, Emeka Ile, made the call at a workshop on Private Sector Engagement and Partnership in the Niger Delta Youth Employment Pathway Project held in Uyo.

He said the bill, if assented to by the governor, would address the myriad of challenges facing the youth, including restiveness and unemployment in the state.

Ile said: “We are using this opportunity to call on the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, to expedite action and ensure that the bill already passed by the 6th House of Assembly is assented to without delay.

“I can assure us that things will not be the same again if the bill is assented to. It will address challenges facing the youth including unemployment and restiveness in this region.”

He said the Niger Delta was a peculiar region that required intervention, adding that in an attempt to address the growing rate of youth unemployment and underemployment in the region, the foundation was working in key areas such as economic development, peace building, capacity building and analysis and advocacy.