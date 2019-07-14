Shehata Slams Egypt Team, FA

Former Egypt national team coach Hassan Shehata has slammed the Pharaohs and the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) following the hosts’ exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt suffered a surprise 1-0 loss at the hands of South Africa in a last 16 clash a forthnight ago, ending their dream of winning the tournament on home soil, something Shehata achieved as Pharaohs coach in 2006.

“I predicted that Egypt won’t go forward since the first game if I was the head coach I would pick only five from this group of players”, Shehata told Tidesports source.

“For whose benefit was the bias and favourism in picking certain players over others? It has been confirmed that some players are move powerful than the EFA. Focusing on (Mohamed) Salah and (Mahmoud Hassan) Trezeguet is not a problem but we shouldn’t forget the rest of the players.

“I saw players jogging and walking on the pitch as well as some favouritism in choosing the players for the squad”.

Meanwhile, legendary Portuguese winger Luis Figo has urged Egypt to continue improving after crashing out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals which they are hosting.

The Pharaohs bowed out of the tournament losing 1-0 to South Africa in a Round of 16 match last weekend with Thembinkosi Lorch scoring the only goal of the match in Cairo.

Figo stated that record seven-time AFCON champions Egypt should accept the defeat and move on.