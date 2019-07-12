Wife Loses 16-Year Marriage For Demanding Bribe Before Sex

A mother-of-four, Mrs Risikat Adegboyega has lost her 16-year-old marriage as an Igando Customary Court in Lagos granted the request of her husband to dissolve the union because she demanded bribe before sex.

According to our correspondent the Court President, MrAdeniyiKoledoye, held yesterday that since the petitioner insisted on divorce despite interventions, the court was left with no option other than to grant his wish.

“The court hereby dissolves the marriage between Pastor Abayomi Adegboyega and Mrs Risikat Adegboyega; you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go his or her separate ways unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.

“The custody of the first and third children of the marriage are awarded to the petitioner while that of the second and fourth children are awarded to the respondent, their mother.

“The petitioner must be paying N10,000monthly for the feeding of the two children in the woman’s custody and must be responsible for their education and general welfare,” he held.

Koledoye also ordered that the petitioner should pay N200,000 to the woman for her to move on with her life.

Our correspondent reports that the 48-year-old Abayomi had sought divorce on grounds that Risikat demanded ‘bribe’ from him before sex.