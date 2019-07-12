Sekibo Carpets Colleague Over Local Airline operations

The Senator Representing Rivers East District in the National Assembly, George Thompson Sekibo has accused his colleague, Ifeanyi Uba, representing Anambra South of lying in his motion on the floor of the Senate, Wednesday.

Uba’s motion on the ‘urgent need to protect Nigeria’s indigenous airlines’ during Wednesday’s plenary generated heated debate on the floor, leaving lawmakers sharply divided.

The oil magnate turned lawmaker had in his motion, said “Nigeria’s indigenous airlines have the capacity to cover all domestic routes being operated now (currently) by these foreign airlines.”

But in his reaction, Senator Sekibo said the sponsor of the motion submitted a false assertion to the red chamber, insisting that his experiences had been different from what his colleague presented on the floor.

He said, “Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, what Senator Ifeanyi Uba stated here is a fallacy and this should not happen in the 9th Senate.

“I come from Rivers State and often times domestic flights scheduled for 10am could end up 10pm. So, the domestic airlines do not have capacities to operate locally.”

Senator Sekibo maintained that local airlines have never been effective in their local operations, adding that the sponsor of the motion would have gotten his facts correct before approaching the chamber.

Dennis Naku