Team manager, Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt, Matilda Otuene, has confirmed that the monthly salaries of players and officials of the club are paid as at when due, with no incidence of arrears.

Otuene confirmed this when asked by the chairperson of the Nigeria Women’s Football League, Aisha Falode to confirm the mode of payment of players and officials salaries by the state governor, Nyesom Wike .

Aisha Falode, on behalf of the board applauded the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for abiding by the tenets of the league board which ceaselessly preaches professionalism, good welfare package and prompt payment of salaries to all the club players playing in the Nigeria Women Premier League and Pro-League Division 2. Falode, was elated by the excellent welfare package given to Premier League club, Rivers Angels ahead of the new NWFL season which is expected to kick off July 17 across the country.

According to the NWFL Media Department, the NWFL Chairperson, expressed her delight by the package put in place by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in a bid to ensure that players and officials are comfortable playing for the state owned club.