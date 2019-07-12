S’Africa Grants Ghana, 74 Others Visa-Free Entry, Exclude Nigeria

The South African Department of Home Affairs says the country’s new eVisa system will be launched in November, 2019, explaining that it has added new nations to the list of countries that can enter South Africa visa-free.

According to a report by ‘Business Tech’ and tweeted via the unverified Twitter handle of Home Affairs @HomeAffairsSA, last Wednesday, seven new countries can now visit South Africa visa-free.

The report quoted the South African Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, as having announced that seven new countries would be added to the list of nations that are able to come to South Africa without a visa.

“Tourism will soar if we relax visa requirements for entry into South Africa. We know that tourism is very important for job creation,” he said.

“Out of the 193 countries which are member states of the United Nations, the Department has granted visa-free status to 75 countries. Of these, 16 are in our continent and are SADC (Southern African Development Community) members and 59 are from all over the world.”

The department announced that the following countries will now be able to enter the country, visa-free: Qatar, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe.