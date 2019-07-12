Rural Women, Catalyst For Nation -Building – Expert

An educationist, Mrs. Philomena Mekoma, has described rural women as catalyst for the development of any nation or society.

Speaking with The Tide yesterday in a chat at Ogwash-Ukwu, Delta State on the fate of women in nation-building, Mrs. Mekoma said that women play a catalystic role in the achievement of economic, environmental and social transformation which call for sustainable development at the family and community levels.

She stressed that women are, no doubt, instrumental to the achievement of food security, income generation as well as improving rural livelihood and the overall well-being of their families, noting that women are ever ready to achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) if properly supported by relevant authorities and stakeholders.

According to her, “This is because their impacts are felt right from the family level to the wider society. Rural women are hardworking and a resourceful group which if properly integrated, can provide lubricant to the wheel of development required for sustainable development.”

In her words: “Income generating activities consist of small business managed by group of people to increase their household income via livelihood diversification.

This, according to her, involves vocational skills, knowledge, attitude and values which can be used to generate income.

“This is done with the sole aim of improving the quality of life of people living below poverty line as well as upgrading the skills, knowledge, attitudes and values of those who are not self-sufficient,” she asserted.

She listed income generation to include a range of productive activities by individuals or group geared towards gaining or increasing income, adding: “This could be through the production of enough food to feed oneself or the family and generation of money from investment.”

Citing the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, she maintained that income generating programme could also be an intervention which impacts vocational skills, provide capital or commodities that enhance the capacity of individuals or groups to generate income.

The educationist said that it was imperative to note that powerlessness and dependency which characterise the life of most rural women are partly caused by lack of education, training and employment that would take them out of extreme poverty.