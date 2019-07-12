RSG Reaffirms Support, Welfare Package For Team

The Rivers State Ministry of Youth and Sports has reiterated its commitment to ensure that Federation Cup Champions, Rivers Angels continue to be one of the best women teams in the country.

This decision was made known to the team, when the players paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Pastor James Enebeli last Wednesday.

Pastor Enebeli said that the State Government and the good people of the state are very proud of the team following its past achievements and are looking forward for many more to come.

“Rivers Angels, continue to put our dear State at the forefront of women football in the country and we are indeed proud of you,” Pastor Enebeli stated.

“There is no season that this team doesn’t come back home with a trophy and I’m really happy to have witnessed this in my time as a Permanent Secretary.