R&B Singer, August Alsina Down With Partial Paralysis

American R&B singer, August Alsina has been admitted into hospital after telling his doctors that he was unable to walk.

The singer has been fighting an auto-immune disease for years, causing him to make regular trips to the hospital.

Alsina, who also has problems with his liver, announced his health status on Instagram on Tuesday after he failed to show up at the Essence Festival in New Orleans at the weekend.

He wrote “Hiiii guys!! It’s me, being my most awesome, weirdly great self.

“I’m here with the stitch & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night.

“I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk, Couldn’t feel my legs.

“My doctor ended up admitting me to the hospital to do a bunch of tests and he said that I have some nerve damage going on throughout my whole body that I have to undergo a recovery process for.

“I don’t know, it’s like my immunity (sic) system just went on vacation.

“So just waiting on it to come on back so we can get together and make it do what it do, man.

“I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly means the world

“I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.

“ My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & be able to make it up to you!

“I got so much NEW NEW to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give.

“Big Life, Big Dreams & every peaceful thing to you! Less stress, More Love, More Rest, & Jah Bless”.

The Tide gathered that the singer made the video message from his hospital.

Alsina once collapsed on stage in 2014, when he spent three days in a coma, and subsequently developed an addiction to pain pills.

In 2017, the singer also revealed he was “sick all the time” due to an undisclosed liver disease.