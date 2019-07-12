Police Arraign Three Men For Alleged Breach Of Peace

Three men, Destiny Egbeolowo, 27; Jamiu Oluwafemi, 19, and Shittu Saheed, 42, were yestersday brought before an Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged breach of peace.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, were facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, said that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on June 29 at about 1.00p.m. at Alaka area, Ota in Ogun State.

Mustapha said that the defendants and their accomplices conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by smoking hemp in the community.

Mustapha said that the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 516 of the Criminal Code Vol 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, granted them bail in the sum N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.