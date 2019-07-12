Patoranking, New Man On ‘Wilmer’

The afro-fusion musician speaks about his humble past, the struggle to rise above poverty, and how his daughter inspired his album Wilmer.

Watching Patoranking glide through his album listening in his all-black ensemble, you’d nurse the impression that this is a man who has just won the lottery. His smile is a wide curve punctuated by periodic deep laughter mined from his belly. When he poses for a shared photo, he throws his arms around the closest person and whispers into their ear. And as a record from his new album Wilmer comes on, you see him sing along, waving his arms up to connect with the music. His music. His sweat. His vision. His life.

This is a celebration for Patoranking. The DJ kept the playlist hovering around Caribbean sounds, the food was inspired by Jamaica, and alcohol flowed like it came from a spring situated in a corner of the room. All around, the venue was packed with hobnobbing celebrities, businessmen and key players from the Lagos music industry. Everyone who mattered in the city was in the room as cameras clicked away.

This wasn’t exactly how Patoranking imagined it. He says he wanted a mini-gathering of stakeholders, but “when I got there I was just like “oh my goodness, this is a party. Okay, let’s turn it into a party. Let’s just party.” And that’s what everyone did.