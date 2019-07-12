Non-Implementation Of Confab Report Hampers Nation’s Growth – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday gave reasons why he could not implement the report of the 2014 national conference before vacating office on May 29, 2015

He also said Nigeria would have made significant progress if President Muhammadu Buhari had implemented a part of the reports of the conference.

Jonathan, who spoke at the launching and presentation of the Memoirs of Senator Femi Okurounmu at the University of Lagos, titled ‘The Dream’ , said that the report was handed over to him on 21 August 2014, at a time members of the National Assembly were busy running around for re-election.

While noting the role played by Okurounmu at the conference, Jonathan, who was the chairman of the occasion, said the conference was convened in accordance with the yearnings of Nigerians for dialogue to reconcile ethnic differences.