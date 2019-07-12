Nigerian Film Maker Calls For Bobrisky’s Arrest

Nigerian filmmaker, Fidelis Duker, has called for the arrest of Bobrisky.

In a recent post shared on his Facebook, Duker demanded when Bob will be arrested as he was becoming ‘more irritating.’ Bobrisky is known as a cross-dresser who has made a name for himself from living and looking like a female.

While Fidelis has his reasons for viewing Bob as ‘irritating’, some Nigerians have an opposing view. In fact, some are starting to refer to the Snapchat king as ‘beautiful’ and surprisingly defended him over Duker’s statement. Most of them stated that he has committed no crime as there is freedom of expression and would only be subject to crime if he was caught red-handed doing anything against the law.