New Nigerian Passport Has Herdsmen Inscription -Suleiman Alerts

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has alerted that the new Nigerian passport has herdsmen inscribed in it.

He said it was shameful how a certain extraction of Nigerians could now represent the six geopolitical zones in the country, saying everything was now clear that there was a ‘Fulanisation’ agenda being aimed at Nigeria.

Suleiman said, he gets “irritated when people say our speaking against Fulanisation is political.”

He said he loved the Fulanis, especially because “there are good ones with a great heart. Very nice and loving Fulani men/women”.

He, however, said that the bad ones “are doing so much damage to that extraction.”

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) to take over the production and personalisation of all Nigerian E-passports and related documentation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said with the new directive, all existing memoranda of understanding and contracts on printing by other institutions/companies will not be renewed.

NSPMC also known as The Mint, was established in 1963 with the objective of producing the nation’s currency notes and coins for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as security documents for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, banks and other blue chip companies.

The Mint is the largest banknote and security documents specialist printing company in West Africa.

However, its performance was rapidly dwindling in terms of both currency production and security documents prior to 2014.

Adesina said, “Under the chairmanship of the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, new targets were set, and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of The Mint, Mr Abbas Umar Masanawa, recounts some of the achievements to include: zero importation of currency from 2014 to date, with attendant benefits of conservation of foreign reserve, revenue and employment generation, as well as safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.”

Masanawa counts the blessings further: “The Mint has returned to profitability. From a moribund organisation with heavy losses, the company grew from a loss position of N14.6million in 2014 to a profit of N14.3billion in 2018. Turnover also grew from N17.8billion in 2014 to N61.4billion in 2018.

“Other achievements include enhanced production capacity, revenue diversification, reduced cost of production, institutionalisation of corporate governance, improved staff welfare and industrial harmony, among others,” he added.

The presidential spokesman said. “The Managing Direction pledged that The Mint would justify the renewed confidence reposed in it by the President, “as we are moving to the next level, and poised to boost national security and integrity, we will conserve scarce foreign exchange, improve revenue generation, create job opportunities, and boost acquisition/transfer of technology.”