NEMA, Yobe Govt Distribute Farm Inputs To Insurgency Victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with Yobe State Government yesterday commenced distribution of farm inputs to 11, 000 farmers for the 2019 cropping season.

Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Mohammed Goje, said the support was to assist farmers across the state in reclaiming their means of livelihood through agriculture.

“As a state devastated by insurgency, the support is aimed at providing you with agriculture inputs to boost production of food and enhance economic empowerment.

“You are advised to use the assistance for the intended purposes; government will monitor the beneficiaries to identify those who properly used the inputs and those who sold them off.

“You are strongly advised against selling them as those who sold them will be penalised in our subsequent support programmes,’’ he warned.

He said a mechanism had been put in place to ensure that the support was provided only to those who truly deserved the assistance.

Goje assured the commitment of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration to the reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery programme to improve the lives of victims of insurgency in the state.