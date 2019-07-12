My Wife Married Our Neighbour- Husband Tells Court

An Ibadan based commercial bus driver, Hakeem Yusuf, yesterday told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, that he often beats his wife, Ronke, because of her alleged infidelity and deceptiveness.

Hakeem’s testimony was in response to his wife’s allegation of constant battery before Chief AdemolaOdunade, the President of the court.

Hakeem, who consented to the divorce application filed by Ronke, alleged that he married her 10 years ago, without inkling “she is an empty barrel.

“My lord, Ronke and I were ordinary friends then before she systematically encouraged me to marry her.

“She lied to me that she was pregnant and I later found out that she had deceived me.

“Ronke is such an adulterous wife no man shouldnever pray to have.

“I have trailed her to many scenes of her atrocities and she is a disgrace to womanhood.

“In fact, Ronke is currently married to our neighbor on the same street after she had deceived me into giving her money to buy milk and Maltinadrink.

“Ronke never lacked anything in my house and I also gave her a means of livelihood as chemist shop owner,” Hakeem said.

In her earlier testimony, Ronke told the court that her husband was possessive and was found of monitoring her whereabouts within the community.