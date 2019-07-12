Kom-Kom Pipeline Explosion: Wike Hosts Senate Ad-Hoc C’ttee

The Rivers State Government has expressed the hope that the findings and recommendations of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Pipeline Explosion in Kom-Kom, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, would put an end to such tragedies in the country.

The State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike stated this while playing host to members of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Pipeline Explosion in Kom-Kom, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor urged members of the committee to interact with relevant stakeholders, engage the authorities concerned to ensure that the damaged pipes were replaced and also reach out to those who were affected by the explosion.

Wike said, “as a people we feel very bereaved, it is not only 15 persons there are many more casualties. I think one of the worst kinds of death is fire burn, to a point where it is 100 percent”.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Senate President, Ahamed Lawan and members of the committee for the visit, stressing that it is a demonstration of concern and affection for the Rivers people.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, said the Senate at its sitting on 3rd July, 2019, considered a motion sponsored by Senator George Sekibo on pipeline explosion in Kom-Kom, Oyigbo, Rivers State, which informed the setting up of an ad-hoc committee to condone the government and people of Rivers State and also investigate the cause of the incident to avert future occurrence.