‘INEC Server: Yakubu Lied On Oath’

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on more Nigerians to come up with credible evidence in their possessions that clearly show that the electoral umpire made use of server to transmit election results during the last presidential election.

Frank while commending a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, who has just released some documents claiming to have shown that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed the use of computer server for electronic transmission of the 2019 election results, declared that the leadership of the current electoral body lied on oath and can no longer be credible to conduct any election.

Reacting to Omokri’s revelations through a statement he made available to newsmen, yesterday in Abuja, Frank said that INEC must be forced to produce the central server it used during the presidential election.

Omokri, in a post on his verified Twitter handle, yesterday, released a document containing state-by-state breakdown of compliance with returning of presidential election data to the server.

He tweeted, “This is a circular from INEC to its 36 Resident Electoral Commissioners, threatening sanctions on RECs who fail to send data to INEC HQ through their server. Incontrovertible evidence @INECNigeria has and had a server.”

The Bayelsa-born political activist, however, said that leaders of thought and all Nigerians who were in possession of one document or the other regarding the controversial central server should speak up now for posterity’s sake.

While calling on the Judiciary to take note of the latest evidence in circulation also urged the court of law to conquer fear and intimidation, which he said, the APC-led administration was known for but do the needful because of posterity.

“Nigerians are patiently waiting for the determination of the Judiciary which is the last hope of the common man. Atiku Abubakar’s stolen mandate must be returned. Nigerians are tired of a directionless government of APC where huge debt is threatening the nation, where poverty, unemployment, all manners of killings, kidnapping and injustices are fast becoming the order of the day,” Frank stated.

He also said: “Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC has gone down in history as the worst electoral umpire which posterity will hardly forgive. All the known credible local and international observers totally condemned the outcome of the last general election under Yakubu.

“The Judiciary should know that the world, all relevant international organisations and Nigerians at home and abroad are watching the unfolding events regarding the central server used to compile the results of the last election.

“This particular case must not be likened to that of Ademola Adeleke in Osun State. The Judiciary must, however, redeem its image.”

Frank, therefore, called on the international community to pay more attention to the ongoing debate and ensure proper sanction of the electoral officials when it becomes clear how they manipulated the outcome of the last presidential election.