ICPC Recovers Alleged Diverted Constituency Hospital Equipment

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, last Wednesday recovered a multi-million naira constituency hospital equipment alledgedly kept in a private home in Akwa Ibom State.

The Commission said the equipment, which included one dialysis machine, two 15 KVA generators, infant incubator and others were meant for a cottage Hospital in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of ICPC, Mr. Shola Shodipo, told journalists in Uyo that the commission in the process of investigation discovered that the equipment meant for the cottage hospital since March, 2018, were not actually delivered.

According to him, “ICPC is interested in constituency projects and has set up tracking groups in twelve states of the federation. In the course of our assignment, we discovered that the equipment meant for the supply of three dialysis machines and other equipment for Ukana Cottage hospital, were not delivered. We found only one in a private place which was not delivered or put in place in the hospital.

“They were found in that building that we went to. These machines and other equipment were meant to be delivered since 2018. We have taken the equipment to the appropriate location. The equipment are supposed to help the community in the health care delivery.”

Fielding questions from journalists on who was involved in the alleged scam, Shodipo said: “we are still in the process of investigation. I will not be able to tell for now, but I can tell you that the equipment were meant for the cottage hospital. A particular company was awarded the contract”

The Consultant to the hospital, Dr. Mary Udoh, who received the equipment expressed appreciation to ICPC for ensuring that the equipment were delivered to the hospital.

She said the equipment would go a long way to facilitate health care delivery service to the communities.