Ibadan Polytechnic Destroys Over 1,000 Students’ Phones

The Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Wednesday destroyed no fewer than one thousand mobile telephones worth over fifteen million naira (N15 million).

Our correspondent gathered that the mobile phones were seized from students during various examinations conducted in the institution in the last one year. The phones were seized and subsequently burnt in order to reduce examination malpractices through the use of information and communication technology.

The burning of the items was supervised by a senior lecturer and the immediate past Deputy Rector of the Institution, Mr Bayo Oyeleke.

Others at the event were, Deputy Registrar of the school, Mrs Ayoade, the Public Relations Officer, Alhaji SoladoyeAdewole, Chief Security Officer, Head of Legal Unit, Ibadan, Barrister Ige Akinsola and President of the Student Union Government, Akadiris Bayonle.

Oyeleke, in his address, stated that the school authority usually warned students against taking mobile telephones to examination halls, but it was surprised that some students did not yield to the warning.

He said, “However, some students still go into the exam hall with their mobile phones which is against the rules and regulations of the institution.”

Oyeleke insisted that the action of burning the mobile telephones after they were seized was carried out in order to serve as deterrent to students of the institution who wish to further indulge in the illegal and inappropriate act.

Adewole, on his part, told newsmen that the management decided to burn the mobile telephones so that they will not get into wrong hands.

The PRO, while confirming the burning of the mobile telephones to our correspondent yesterday, said, “Up to 1,000 mobile telephones seized in the last one year were burnt. They were seized during examinations in the last one year”.