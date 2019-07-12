Fury, Wilder Rematch For February 2020

Britain’s Tyson Fury says his highly-anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will take place on 22 February 2020.

Fury, 30, stopped German Tom Schwarz in round two in June in his first fight since a draw with Wilder in December, which the Englishman felt he won.

Wilder is slated to defend his belt against Luis Ortiz but beating the Cuban would allow a rematch with Fury.

“The rematch has been confirmed and signed, 22 February,” said Fury.

Speaking at an event at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre, Fury added: “It’s on, the rematch. This time I am going to knock him out.

“This time I haven’t been out the ring for three years, this time I haven’t been abusing too much alcohol.”

Fury says any bout with Wilder would take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA.

But first Wilder must face his own return fight against Ortiz in September, while Fury expects his next contest to take place in New York on 5 October.

The self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ has said he could face American Jarrell Miller, who lost the chance to take on Britain’s Anthony Joshua in June after failing three drugs tests.

As a result of a six-month ban given to him in March, Miller would need to obtain a licence to fight in New York if he is to face Fury in the Briton’s second bout on his lucrative ESPN contract.

“ESPN want an American opponent,” Fury told our source.

He said:”I will fight anybody. I’m not really bothered. I want the toughest opponent as I need it for that 22 February fight as Wilder is going to be in a good fight with Ortiz, who took him 11 rounds before.

“I need a durable opponent to give me some rounds.”