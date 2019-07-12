FG Names Muye As FAAN Operations Director

Sequel to the appointment of the former Director of Airport Operations, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Federal Government has named Capt. Mukhtar Yusuf Muye as the new Director of Airport Operations of the agency.

Muye, according to a statement from the Corporate Affairs of the agency, was a highly trained commercial and multi-engine instruments pilot.

In the statement, the new director of Airport Operations was described as a person that has had a distinguished career in the Nigerian aviation industry.

Until his appointment in the agency, Muye had worked with the IRS airlines as the chief pilot.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Musa Asizehi has hit the ground running as he takes over the helms of affairs at the Sultan Abubaka lll International Airport Sokoto

Less than a month after taking over the administration of the airport as the airport manager, Asizehi has demonstrated his commitment to improving the facilities and infrastructure at the airport, upgrading it to international status.

Asizehi, who was the former Terminal Manager, hajj and cargo operations at Lagos Airport, said he would embark on project that would be geared towards the realisation of the mission and vision of FAAN.