Family Of Seven Found Dead In Rivers …As Four Storey School Building Collapses In PH

A family of seven, including the husband and wife have been found dead in Elele Town, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Tide gathered that the tragic incident happened in their apartment within an Estate known as, Too Much Money, in Elele Town.

One of the neighbours of the victims, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said they woke up in the early hours of today and found that the neighbours’ house was still locked.

The source who does not want his name mentioned said, “We decided to force the main door open after we observed that the car belonging to their father, a popular commercial driver was still not out for his usual business.”

When contacted, spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, NnamdiOmoni confirmed the incident.

Omoni said preliminary investigation showed that the family died of flame from a generator set.

He insisted that investigation was still on to unravel if it was sabotage, adding that the corpse of all the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary.

Meanwhile, properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed following the collapse of a four-storey building in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Sources told The Tide that the collapsed building was one of the properties of Immanuel Comprehensive High School, Rumuobiakani, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to the source, the collapsed school building, which was allegedly owned by a retired Army colonel, came down around 2.am, last Wednesday.

Sources told The Tide that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

The Tide learnt that the incident has created fear among residents of Ekwe Street, Rumuobiakani.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the incident was not known and police officers from the Mini Okoro Police Division had also cordoned the area from visitors.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have called for investigation into the cause of the collapsed four-storey building,

Some residents, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, called on the state government to ensure investigation into all buildings owned by Immanuel Comprehensive High School to ensure their safety.

No staff or student of the school was seen at the scene of the incident, when The Tide visited, yesterday.

The Tide could not also reach the owner of the school and retired Army colonel for his reaction.

Efforts made, yesterday, to get confirmation of the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, proved abortive, as he could not respond to SMS or calls put through to his mobile phone.