Facility Upgrade: School Proprietors Solicit For Govt’s Support Loan

Barely one week after the Rivers State Government moved to sanitise the operations of private primary and secondary schools, owners of such schools have called on Governor Nyesom Wike to assist them with loans to enable them meet the required standards of government.

The group under the auspices of National Association of Private School Proprietors (NAPPS) made the call shortly after an emergency congress in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said the governor should consider the gesture the same way he did with some private hospitals.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike had recently cancelled all previous approvals for the operation of private schools in the state, expressing unhappiness that many of them did not follow due process.

Chairman of the association in Rivers State, Victor Green, said the loans would enable proprietors of private schools in the state upgrade facilities in their respective schools across the state; pointing out that the school owners were not fighting the government.

“We are not fighting the government. We need peace in our state. Private schools play a complementary role in education and also reduce unemployment in the state.

“We plead that the state governor should encourage us by giving us a soft loan, just as he did to private clinics in the state,” Green stated.

The state chairman of NAPPS also appealed to the state government for more time to enable their school owners put their houses in order, even as he called on the governor to appoint a special adviser on private schools matters in the state for easy interface with the government.

He said “We are also appealing to the governor to appoint a Personal Assistant on Private School Matters in the state. NAPPS is also pleading for some extension in order to enable us equip our schools and provide the necessary requirements.”

Dennis Naku