FAAN Gets Automatic Aircraft Firefighter

As part of efforts to improve the firefighting skills of the personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for overall safety of passengers at airports, the Federal Government has acquired an automatic aircraft firefighting simulator.

The acquisition of the state-of-the-art equipment was in fulfilment of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)’s requirement for training of firefighters at Nigerian airports in order to competently save lives in the event of fire incidents.

Authoritative source from FAAN, who disclosed this to aviation correspondents in Port Harcourt, recently, posited that the equipment, which was acquired from the manufacturer, the Messrs Alpine Metal Technology Company in the United Kingdom at the cost of $5 billion, is a safety equipment that is key for airports operations.

He explained that the simulator which was installed at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Kaduna State, would enhance regular firefighting training to FAAN personnel.

According to him, this training would be done at a far more reduced cost, compared to what the country spent on training these personnel overseas.

The source added that the equipment was multi-functional and can stimulate about 28 fire and non- fire incidents reducing cabin fire, cabin smoke, lavatory smoke, cargo fire, among others.

While stressing that the newly acquired simulator has direct benefits to passengers, the FAAN source assured of the Federal Government’s commitment towards to making civil aviation in Nigeria safer.

“Nigeria is set to change the status quo with regard to training and retraining of firefighting personnel in West Africa. It would mean more empowerment for FAAN personnel who will be further trained on how to respond even more swiftly to fire emergencies.

” The new simulator would not only reduce training cost of firefighters in the nation’s airport, but it would also generate income for the nation, as aviation firefighters in neighboring African countries would come to Nigeria to get this important training”, he added.

Corlins Walter