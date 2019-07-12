Ekpo, Others Laud Ugwu’s Choice As Caretaker Coach

Ex-Nigeria international, Friday Ekpo, has lauded the management of Rangers International FC, Enugu for appointing Benedict Ugwu as the team’s Caretaker Head Coach.

Tidesports source reports that the management announced Ugwu’s appointment last Wednesday, following the expiration of Olugbenga Ogunbote’s contract as technical adviser in June.

Ugwu is expected to hold the position, pending the employment of a substantive technical adviser.

Reacting to the appointment in an interview with newsmen in Enugu yesterday, Ekpo described Ugwu’s appointment as “the best thing to happen to the club’’.

He said: “Ugwu, who we call `surugede’, is a player with the blood of Rangers flowing inside of him and he has the passion to make positive impact in the players.

“Rangers management has really done well to have a look in his direction.

“He has what it takes to deliver the goods with adequate support from his colleagues and management.’’

Also, Sunday Onuoha, a staunch Rangers fan told newsmen that the club’s management had done well to entrust the team to Ugwu and his colleagues.

“With the much I know about him, he will do well with adequate support from all.

“Sincerely, we need this kind of tasks thrown to our people to prove the stuff they are made of.

“Ugwu can do it as he has shown with the state football team during the 2012 National Sports Federation in Lagos.”

Onuoha also said that Ugwu distinguished himself, when he handled the Rangers’ feeder team before his elevation to the senior team.

Another ardent supporter of the Enugu-based club, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, also commended the club for recognising hard work and commitment in appointing Ugwu.

“We are happy with the management’s decision to put a square peg in a square hole.

“I know that Ugwu will not disappoint. He will deliver as he did with the club’s feeder team,’’ Okonkwo said.

It would be recalled that Ugwu plied his trade with Rangers and the defunct BCC Lions of Gboko FC during his active days as a footballer.

He spent 10 years playing for the “Flying Antelopes’’ and was a strong member of the team that won the National Challenge Cup in 1983 and 1984.

He helped the Gboko side to a national Challenge Cup in 1989 and the CAF Cup Winners trophy in 1990.

During the period, the then fullback maestro won the Best Player Award in Nigeria and third best player on the continent.

He also played for El-Kanemi Warriors and 3SC where he also excelled before travelling abroad.

Ugwu is a graduate of the National Institute of Sports, Lagos and holds the Confederation of African Football coaching licence.