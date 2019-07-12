Eagles Must Remain Focused – Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong insists the side must remain focused on the next task after edging out the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to reach the semifinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Tidesports source reports.

Troost-Ekong, who plays for Italian club, Udinese scored the winning goal as the Super Eagles booked their passage into the semifinals courtesy of a 2-1 win against the Bafana Bafana at the Cairo International Stadium last Wednesday.

The result ensured that the Super Eagles continue their impressive record in the competition having made it to the last four 15 times in 18 appearances at the AFCON finals.

The winner of the Cote d’Ivoire versus Algeria quarterfinal clash will face the three-time champions in a semifinal clash on Sunday.

“It’s great to score the winning goal in an important competition like the Africa Cup Nations. I mean it doesn’t get better than this,” Troost-Ekong told Tidesports source

“We have the semifinal to look up now. After that, we can start talking about the final. It has to be one game at a time.

“The most important thing is for us to keep the spirit high and remain focused. “