Delta Govt, NYSC Partner On Skills Acquisition For Corps Members

Delta State government and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have partnered to link corps members to post-camp Skills Acquisition and Entreprenuership Department (SAED) centres to enable them professionalise and deepen their chosen skills.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa revealed this last Monday in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state during the Terminal Parade/Closing Ceremony of the 2019 Batch B Stream 1 Orientation Camp, stating that it would be an opportunity to overcome the challenges of post-service unemployment through the veritable self-employment initiatives and knowledge.

While appealing to them to be very cautious in all their activities and undertakings, he said the period could be tempting to pursue some adventures, most of which could be either detrimental to their futures or pose serious dangers to their lives.

He said the state is safe and hospitable.

According to the governor, the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training they were given by the state government should not end at the camp since they have been well groomed and equipped for the next stage of the service year, which includes primary assignments, community development service, and skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development.

The state Coordinator, NYSC, Omotade Benjamin, said the Corps members would not have been refined within a short time but for the diligence, determination and dexterity of the camp officials comprising the NYSC, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Red Cross, Citizenship and Leadership Training Center, Department of State Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Medical Center, Asaba and other ad-hoc staff.