Delta Assembly Confirms Seven Commissioner-Nominees

The Delta House of Assembly yesterday screened and confirmed seven additional Commissioner-nominees forwarded to it by the state Governor, Sen. IfeanyiOkowa.

Our correspondent reports that the screening of the nominees followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Tim Owhefere, during plenary in Asaba.

First to be screened was Mr. Martins Okonta, former Speaker of the House and former Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative Matters.

He was introduced by the member representing Ika South Constituency, Mr. Festus Okoh, who described him as a thorough-bred politician.

He said the former lawmaker had contributed to the development of the state and the legislature.

The Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori and other members of the house corroborated Okoh’s accolades on their former colleague and asked Okonta to take a bow and go.

The other confirmed nominees were Mr. Lawrence Ejiofor, Chief Barry Gbe, Mr Julius Egbedi, Sir Fidelis Tilije, Mr Churchill Amagada and Mr Arthur Akpowhowho who were also told to take a bow and leave.

They are all members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.