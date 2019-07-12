C’ttee On Radio Bayelsa Fire Accuses GM Of Preventing Investigation 

The committee set up to investigate the July 2 fire that gutted some sections of Glory FM 97.1, Bayelsa government-owned station, has accused the General Manager, Dr John Idumange, of preventing it from carrying out its duty.

A member of the committee told newsmen on the condition of anonymity last Tuesday that Idumange denied them access to the studio and other parts of the station affected by the fire

He said that preventing them from having access to the facility forestalled the commencement of their work at the station, last Monday.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Information and Chairman of the committee, Mr Marshall Idolo, confirmed the development in a telephone interview.

Idolo said that the committee’s job had been temporarily put on hold and that they were awaiting further directives from the commissioner.

He said: “Our Committee was resisted and prevented from carrying out its fact finding assignment and inspection at the scene of the fire.

“So we withdrew and returned. We are waiting for the commissioner to give us further directives on the way forward.”