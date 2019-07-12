C’River’s Assembly Tackles Intra-State Crisis

The Cross River State House of Assembly has adopted a resolution calling on the state government to urgently deploy security agents to Idim Ndom and Obom Itiat communities for constant patrol and to prevent further destruction of lives and property in the communities.

The assembly also wants the state government to engage the leaders and stakeholders of Ikot Offiong and Eniong communities in a dialogue towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis while also calling on National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and its state counterpart, SEMA, to send relief materials to victims of the crisis.

The house, which had earlier set up a special committee to look into the matter and make appropriate recommendations, took the resolution following the presentation of the matter of urgent public interest.

In a press statement made available to newsmen, the Information Officer to the House, Itam Ofor, said “The Assembly took these resolutions following the presentation of a matter of urgent public interest brought on the floor of the house by Member representing Odukpani State Constituency, Hon Francis Bassey Asuquo, who informed of the recent outbreak of communal clashes between the neighbouring Communities in his constituency.”

She added that Asuquo lamented the wanton destruction of lives and property in the area, and disclosed that primary schools and health facilities in the communities have been destroyed.