Contractor, Farmer In Court For Stealing Timber

A contractor, Ayodele Olabawaya, 29 and a farmer, Sunday Elikanah, 40 yesterday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing 30 logs of timber worth N400,000.

The police charged Olabawaya and Elikanah with two counts of felony and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendants and one other at large, on April 2 at about 10 a.m. at Yopiara Camp in Okitipupa magisterial district, conspired to commit felony.

He said that the defendants criminally entered into the farmland of Mr Ogunsanwo Obateru and cut down 30 logs of timbers.

The offence, he said, contravened and is punishable under sections 516 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

After the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each and a surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must show evidences of one year tax clearance paid to the state government.

Ogunfuyi adjourned the case until July 25 for further hearing.