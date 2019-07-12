Building Collapse Kills Man In Abia

A middle-aged man simply identified as Christian has reportedly died in a building collapse at Elu Ohafia in Ohafia LGA of Abia State.

Christian, who was said to hail from Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state was said to have had his head crushed following the collapse.

Information about the incident until the time of this report is sketchy, sources in the area said that the victim died even before help could come to him.

Abia State Police Commissioner, CP Okon Eneh confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with our reporter.

According to Eneh, it was a case of an accident. He added that investigation was still ongoing.

He said that available information has it that the building was a colonial house that the owner may have wanted to demolish or remodel.