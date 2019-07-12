Buhari Seeks Senate’s Confirmation Of Justice Tanko As CJN, Aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Nigerian Senate seeking confirmation of Justice Mohammed Tanko as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Buhari in his letter explained that the choice of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria followed recommendations by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The letter which was read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, yesterday on the floor of the Senate also cited relevant sections of the constitution, noting that the Acting CJN was long overdue in acting capacity.

Similarly, President Buhari has indicated that he would appoint about 15 Senior Special Advisers.

In a letter addressed to the senate president which was also read on the floor of upper chambers, the lawmakers were intimated of the development as it did not require their legislative scrutiny.

Meanwhile, The Tide recalls that the Acting CJN, Justice Mohammed Tanko took over from the erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen who left the office under controversial circumstances.

Justice Tanko has been in acting capacity since January 2019.