Banigo Facilitates Financial Inclusion In LGA …As Banking Operations Kick-Off In Degema

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo has been commended by stakeholders of the Degema Local Government Area for facilitating financial inclusion in local government through the establishment of a bank in Degema consulate.

Reacting to this development, the Leader of the Legislative Assembly of Degema Local Government Council, Hon. Dennis Philip Faayeofori, commended the Deputy Governor for demonstrating her love for the people by making it possible for First Bank Nigeria PLC to commence operations in Degema, noting that the people were delighted to have a bank close to them after many agonizing years of financial exclusion in the state.

Similarly, a former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Degema Local Government Council, Mrs. Okorite Carrie Adiele, expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor for setting up the structure to boost the economic activities in the local government area.

According to her, this was the first time in several decades for any bank to be sited in Degema, stressing that the deputy governor’s commitment to the socio-economic development of the area was highly commendable.