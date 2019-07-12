AWUSE Bags Highest Traditional Title In Emohua …As Warring Cultists Sign Peace Accord Clan

Emohua clan in Rivers State was agog with festivities, singing and dancing on Monday, July 8, 2019 as the two warring cult groups operating in the area, Ice land and Dey Gbam resolved their differences and embraced each other amidst cheers and shouts of joy by the mammoth crowd of people who turned out to witness the memorable event.

The climax of the celebration which took place at the Central State School I, Emohua field, was the signing of the peace accord by the leaders of the cult groups and the conferment of ‘Ohna’ the highest traditional title in Emohua Clan on Chief (Hon) Sergeant Awuse by the Emohua monarch, HRM Eze V.C.B. Okor, (Mgbo Xii) in recognition of his bold action in resolving the cult clashes and restoring peace in Emohua community.

Eze V.C.B Okor said that apart from this laudable achievement, Awuse had worked tirelessly towards the development of the community and youth empowerment, hence the people of Emohua decided to honour him with the prestigious title a s a token reward for his selfless service to the people.

The monarch commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike for siting two faculties of the Rivers State University at Emohua. He stated that the gesture would not only usher in employment of the youths, but also bring about rapid development of the area. He stressed that with the return of peace, Emohua Clan would soon be transformed into a modern city in the nearest future.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Emohua Local Government Area (EMOLGA), High Chief Tom Aliezi thanked the cult groups for embracing peace and assured that if the peace accord was maintained till the end of July, he would set up a security committee with two representatives from each of the eight villages that make up Emohua clan as members to work in synergy with security operatives in the local government to ensure that the peace accord was sustained.

The chairman who congratulated Chief Awuse for championing the reconciliation process and the successful signing of the peace accord by the cult groups, promised that the repetant cultists would be rehabilitated, but warned that after the peace accord anyone who involved in any form of criminality would be arrested by security operatives and punished in accordance with the law.

In his response, Ohna (Sir) Sergeant Awuse noted that the celebration was as a result of the success of the series of meetings he held with the cultists who assured him that they had decided to shun cultism and to cease fire. “Today we are saying bye bye to cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other social vices in Emohua community”, Awuse declared.

Ohna Awuse, a frontline politician and business mogul, thanked God for the success recorded. He also lauded the efforts of a prominent youth leader in Emohua, Mr Delight Ihiechi Olomi for contributing immensely to the peace process.

The cult leaders who exchanged pleasantries at the event after signing the peace accord later went to the popular hangovers in the villages where they wined, dined and danced till dawn.