Again, Police, Shi’ites Clash In Abuja …Protests Over El-Zakzaky Spread To Lagos

A group of protesters under the auspices of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), yesterday, stormed the Eagle Square, Abuja, throwing the area into confusion with fear-stricken workers at the Federal Secretariat, scampering in various directions.

Our correspondent, who was caught in the confusion, reported that the situation obstructed traffic flow as motorists were forced to either stand still or run into one another.

The protesters also blocked all major routes leading into the National Assembly, with the confusion getting even worse when security agents threw tear gas canisters in a bid to disperse the protesters.

The cause of the protest is still uncertain, but a police source said that the protesters were members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that members of the IMN had stormed the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, last Tuesday, with some of them scaling its fence to force their way in.

Reports had indicated that the protesters disarmed some policemen stationed at the gate of the complex, injuring some of them in the process.

A police source also confirmed that 40 members of the group were arrested after the Tuesday clash with security personnel, with some of them set to be arraigned in court.

In Lagos, members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also stormed the streets and major roads to protest the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, asking for his immediate release.

The protest was in continuation of their demand for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been detained by the Federal Government.

In the protest held at Maryland intersection, Ikeja, yesterday, they chanted several songs demanding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration respect court orders directing that the IMN leader be released.